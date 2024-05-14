Bank of Valletta has launched a new initiative aimed at fostering community engagement and social responsibility among its employees. All bank employees are being granted one additional day off every year, specifically designated for voluntary service in support of the green stakeholder or the social sphere.

A number of bank employees have already given a much-needed helping hand to various NGOs focusing on the environment, animal welfare and children in need.

Explaining the initiative, Charles Azzopardi, who heads the bank’s CSR team, said: “The bank has a far-reaching programme through which we have been supporting local communities over the past decades. This programme is strongly linked to the bank’s commitment to be an active member of Maltese society. We are now taking this commitment a step further, by encouraging our people to experience voluntary work first-hand, while also supporting NGOs in their invaluable work and contribution towards the communities we live in.”

Bank of Valletta employees during a tree-planting activity.

In the past two months, bank employees have participated in tree-planting and clean-up events in Malta and in Gozo with the NGO Coast is Clear. Others have spent a day helping the animal sanctuary AAA (Association for Abandoned Animals), while other teams dedicated their day to helping Fondazzjoni Sebħ, which is focused on empowering women and children to reintegrate in the community. The different groups supported the residents from Dar Santa Tereża, Dar Fra Diego and Dar San Nikola, that collectively home around 50 children in care.

Ray Debattista, chief people and culture at the bank, said this initiative is also serving to boost employee well-being.

“At Bank of Valletta, the well-being of our people is a priority, and we recognise the crucial role that voluntary work and the culture of giving back to society plays in the enrichment of individuals. By providing our employees with dedicated time to engage in voluntary service, we are not only aiming to make a positive difference in the communities we serve but also strengthen the bonds of teamwork and camaraderie. In the end we are fostering a sense of pride and fulfilment among our teams and cultivating a more compassionate workforce.”