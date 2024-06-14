In a significant demonstration of its commitment to social responsibility, Bank of Valletta announced its support to Caritas by spearheading a complete overhaul and refurbishment of the kitchen and dining area of the men’s quarters at the San Blas Drug Rehabilitation Unit. The upgraded facilities will provide a more comfortable and welcoming environment for those utilising the men’s quarters, enhancing their overall well-being and quality of life as they journey through their rehabilitation program.

This initiative forms part of the bank’s 50th-anniversary programme and reflects the importance that the bank attributes to the vulnerable members of our society.

The announcement was made during a visit to Caritas by Kenneth Farrugia, the bank’s CEO, and Ernest Agius, Chief Operations Officer, who were welcomed by Anthony Gatt, director at Caritas and his team. The visit was highly welcomed by the residents as they shared the plights that they are facing and how Caritas is proving to be invaluable in supporting them overcome these challenges.

Speaking about the initiative, the CEO highlighted the bank’s longstanding commitment to giving back to the community. “We are extremely pleased to support Caritas in this important renovation project. Our support to Caritas, and other similar organisations, underscores our dedication to corporate social responsibility and the community that we service, as we continue to celebrate our 50-year history. This initiative and others of the same ilk reinforces our positioning as a caring Bank particularly when it comes to challenges being faced by the vulnerable members of our society. This project builds upon an initiative undertaken a few years ago, that was also supported by the Bank, which saw the complete refurbishment of the men’s quarters. We hope that the upgraded kitchen and dining area will now provide a more welcoming and dignified space for the residents at Caritas, and I look forward to seeing such an important project come to fruition,” said Farrugia.

Corroborating further, Ernest Agius emphasised: “I am incredibly proud of our team’s collective efforts and the impact of our longstanding CSR initiatives. This project underscores the strong corporate values of the Bank and reinforces our beliefs in the power and value of giving back to society. We are truly honoured to be part of this initiative and look forward to continuing to champion positive change through our community partnerships.”

Speaking at the end of the visit, Anthony Gatt said: “We are profoundly grateful for the unwavering support not only of Bank of Valletta as an institution, but also of its people who have always responded promptly to any call for help from our end. The kitchen has always been the heart of any household. Likewise, this project not only enhances the physical space of our rehab unit, but also symbolises a deeper commitment to improving the lives of those we serve. The bank’s dedication to community welfare through its CSR programme sets a remarkable example for corporate social responsibility, and we are grateful for this partnership which is supporting us in creating a more compassionate and inclusive society. All this is happening while San Blas is celebrating 35 years since it opened its doors and started offering renewed hope to hundreds who have participated in this rehabilitation programme.”