Bank of Valletta is celebrating its 50th anniversary throughout the year with various activities and events for the bank’s customers and major stakeholders. In order to sustain the bank’s longstanding endeavours to give back to the community it operates in, particularly the vulnerable members of our society, the bank has entered into another major collaboration, this time with Puttinu Cares Foundation. Through this community project, the bank will be supporting the Puttinu Cares Foundation in furnishing a brand-new apartment in London. This project follows on another collaboration recently announced with Caritas Malta, where BOV is supporting the kitchen renovation project of the men’s quarters in San Blas.

To launch this latest project, the bank’s CEO Kenneth Farrugia, Chief Operations Officer Ernest Agius and Chief Personal and Wealth Officer Simon Azzopardi, made a courtesy visit to Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, where they were greeted by Puttinu Cares president Angele Cuschieri and CEO Rennie Zerafa. The bank’s representatives were given an overview of the renovation project and were presented with the site plans of the newly purchased apartments in London. The London project, which will be receiving much-needed financing from the bank, entails sponsorship of the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. This support will help Puttinu to continue enhancing the invaluable assistance to Maltese citizens seeking medical treatment abroad.

Commenting on this collaboration, BOV CEO Kenneth Farrugia highlighted the positive impact that this project will have on patients and their accompanying relatives during the most difficult time of their lives. “In its decades-long history, Bank of Valletta has always strived to be an active and responsible corporate citizen. We continue with this effort even more so during this year as we celebrate our 50th anniversary. We are currently embarking on a number of collaborations that will have long-term positive impact on different local communities for years and generations to come. The invaluable work done by the Puttinu Cares Foundation, and their dedication and support to families in need is commendable and we are indeed proud to be here today, offering a helping hand to those in need through this ambitious project.”

Speaking on behalf of Puttinu Cares Foundation, president Angele Cuschieri thanked Bank of Valletta for its continuous support along the years. “BOV is like a lifelong partner to Puttinu, having supported us with preferential loan terms when we were seeking financing options to purchase these apartments in London. The Bank supported us in our fundraising marathons on Good Friday. This project is probably the largest we have undertaken so far, and the support we are receiving is encouraging us and helping to bring the project to completion.”

Puttinu Cares Foundation is currently finishing off a total of 27 new apartments in London which will serve to keep on helping patients and their families seeking cancer treatment in the UK. There are currently around 60 to 90 patients undergoing medical treatment and seeking shelter in London thanks to Puttinu Cares. The duration of their stay varies from days to months and some even for years.