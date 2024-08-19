Bank of Valletta is supporting a significant restoration project at the Holy Trinity church in Marsa. The project involves four monumental paintings by renowned Maltese artist Gianni Vella, dating back to 1912.

These paintings, each measuring 2.25 metres by four metres, are located in the choir of the church and represent Vella’s early ecclesiastical phase. These are St John Baptising Christ in the River Jordan, Abraham Genuflecting in Front of the three Angelic Visitors, The Sending of the First Apostles and God Breathing Life into Adam.

The conservation work, undertaken by Pierre Bugeja of Prevarti Co. Ltd, has already seen the successful completion of two of the artworks, The Sending of the First Apostles and God Breathing Life into Adam, now returned to their pride of place within the church.

All of the four paintings showcase Vella’s mastery of translucent glazes, a technique that characterised his early work before he transitioned to a bolder, impasto style influenced by Italian Macchiaioli artists. Rather than drawing influence from Calì, Pisani or Palombi, Vella’s work comes closer to that of Silvio Galimberti and Francesco Grandi.

One of the restored works being reinstalled in its original location at the Holy Trinity church in Marsa.

Ernest Agius, chief operations officer, accompanied by Charles Azzopardi, head CSR and events, visited the church on the day that the works of art were reinstalled in their original locations within the church. They were given a warm welcome by Marsa parish priest Fr Dominic Mangani.

“It’s truly inspiring to see these historic artworks restored to their former beauty. This project is a testament to our commitment to preserving Malta’s rich cultural heritage, and it is truly an honour to play a part in ensuring the longevity of these masterpieces so that they can be enjoyed by future generations,” Agius said.

Azzopardi also commented on the significance of the restoration.

“Our collaboration with Marsa Holy Trinity church reflects our dedication to supporting the arts and the community. By restoring these paintings, we are not only preserving important works of art but also contributing to the cultural and spiritual fabric of Malta,” he said.

Fr Dominic Mangani expressed his gratitude for the restoration efforts and the bank’s support. He said: “These paintings are integral to the history and identity of our church and our community. The restoration has revived their spiritual essence, and we are deeply thankful to the bank for their support in preserving this invaluable part of our heritage.”

The remaining two paintings, St John Baptising Christ in the River Jordan and Abraham Genuflecting in Front of the Three Angelic Visitors, are currently undergoing restoration and are expected to be completed in the coming months.