Three priceless religious paintings – known as sottoquadri – from the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Graces church in Żabbar have been restored with the support of Bank of Valletta.

The paintings, two of which are by the renowned 20th-century Italian artist Giovanni Battista Conti, were officially inaugurated during a ceremony held on May 31.

The restoration is part of an ongoing commitment by the bank to preserve Malta’s rich cultural and religious heritage.

“At Bank of Valletta, we believe in giving back to our communities and safeguarding the artistic and cultural treasures that define us as a nation,” Ernest Agius, the bank’s chief operations officer, said.

“The paintings – The Sacred Heart of Jesus, St Paul and Sacro Cuore – have deep spiritual and historical significance for the people of Żabbar, and we are proud to be part of this important project, restoring works of art that continue to inspire generations of both faithful and visitors.”

The Sacred Heart of Jesus before and after conservation. Photos: Manuel Ciantar and Suzanne Ciantar Ferrito obo asc Conservation Centre Ltd Sacro Cuore before and after conservation. St Paul before and after conservation.

The Sacred Heart of Jesus, located at the Altar of Our Lady of the Rosary, was painted in 1949 by Conti. This work symbolises divine love, with Jesus shown with open arms and the Grand Harbour in the background – a touching nod to the community’s roots.

St Paul, found directly beneath the titular painting of Our Lady of Graces, reflects Żabbar’s historical devotion to the saint. Though the artist remains unknown, the sottoquadro is believed to date back to the early 20th century and holds a place of honour within the sanctuary.

Sacro Cuore, another 1949 masterpiece by Conti, features the Virgin Mary with the child Jesus, both crowned and surrounded by celestial clouds – a tender depiction of divine royalty.

This restoration was not just about reviving old paint – it was also about preserving stories, faith and identity

These intricate oil-on-canvas paintings were meticulously restored by the dedicated team of conservators at ASC Conservation Centre Ltd, under the direction of lead conservator and founder Amy Sciberras.

“This restoration was not just about reviving old paint – it was also about preserving stories, faith and identity,” Sciberras said. “Conti’s works, in particular, are incredibly moving. His brushwork breathes life into each figure, capturing a timeless spiritual essence.”

Fr Roderick Camilleri, parish priest at the sanctuary, said the parish was grateful to Bank of Valletta for their continued support and to all who made the restoration possible. “These paintings are true symbols of devotion and reminders of the deep roots of faith in our community,” he said.

This initiative also carries added significance as the community marks the 50th anniversary of the tragic 1975 RAF Vulcan bomber crash – a poignant reminder of the strength and resilience of Żabbar and its people.