Following the success of the first two mini-concerts, Bank of Valletta has announced the third instalment of its mini-concerts by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra. Featuring a string quartet, this concert will take place at the Annunciation of Our Lady Parish Church in Tarxien on Wednesday, July 10 at 7pm.

Bank of Valletta has announced the third instalment of its mini-concerts by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

This special event is part of the bank’s 50th anniversary celebration, and everyone is invited to attend, free of charge. Seating is available on a first-come basis. The string quartet will feature a repertoire by renowned composers Mro Charles Camilleri, Mro Joseph Vella, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Their exquisite compositions will offer a blend of Maltese cultural heritage and classical masterpieces, promising a memorable experience for all attendees.

The concert will be held in the historic Tarxien Parish Church. Recently the Church has unveiled the newly restored titular altarpiece Annunciation, arguably one of the finest pieces by Pietro Gagliardi we have on our islands. This extensive conservation project was undertaken by PrevArti, with the backing of Bank of Valletta. In fact, in addition to the musical performance, the event will feature a brief talk by PrevArti, the esteemed restoration specialists who were entrusted with this project. Their insights will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the meticulous work involved in preserving the Church’s treasured artwork, including the massive titular painting.

“It gives us great pleasure to host our third mini-concert in this series of Customer Outreach events in such a magnificent venue as the Tarxien Parish Church,” said Ernest Agius, the Bank’s Chief Operations Officer. “This event not only celebrates our 50th anniversary but also highlights our commitment to supporting the arts and cultural heritage of our community. We invite everyone to join us for an evening of beautiful music and enlightening discussion.”

These mini-concerts have been a cornerstone of the bank’s 50th-anniversary celebrations, bringing classical music to various community locations and fostering a deeper appreciation for the arts. This concert promises to be an unforgettable evening, combining the rich melodies of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra with the stunning backdrop of the Tarxien Parish Church.