Sixty Bank of Valletta ATMs across Malta and Gozo are now accepting contactless transactions. This means that cardholders can now just tap their card or their mobile device against the contactless symbol on the machine to carry out their transaction. With this innovation, all ATM services are available via contactless for physical cards, with instant cash withdrawals currently available for mobile devices. All the other functionalities, including deposits, will soon be enabled for mobile devices.

BOV’s contactless ATMs incorporate several benefits for customers, giving more access to cash and offering speed of service in a fast-paced world where more consumers are today comfortable with using contactless technology for payments and services.

This innovation is one of several improvements that the Bank has been undertaking in its ATM Fleet. Over the past year, the Bank replaced 29 older ATMs with new interactive machines enabled with the latest technology. Another new feature introduced is the offline functionality that enables BOV’s ATMs to record deposit transactions even during any system updates or maintenance. This means that once the ATMs are online again, transactions are seamlessly carried out without delay or the need for manual intervention.

BOV has also installed four Bulk-Deposit ATMs located in Valletta, Gżira, Mosta, and the latest addition in Santa Venera just outside BOV Centre. Bulk Deposit machines offer business customers the convenience of depositing up to 300 notes at one go, 24 hours a day.

Celebrating this achievement, BOV’s Chief Information Officer, Bjorn Ekstedt said that “This is another milestone for the local banking sector, and once again Bank of Valletta is positioning itself as a leader in digitalisation and innovation. Over the past year, we have implemented several enhancements to our ATM fleet. Over 60 of the fleet of the fleet has now been rejuvenated with the remaining older ATMs in the process of being replaced in the near future.

"I am also pleased to mention that we can now start referring to our machines as ITMs – Interactive Teller Machines rather than conventional ATMs, another example of how Bank of Valletta is positioning itself at the forefront of technological advancement, increasing the benefit to our customers. The newly introduced ATMs incorporate other innovative features that we will be announcing by the end of this year”.

BOV Chief Personal & Wealth Officer, Simon Azzopardi explained how the new developments across the Bank’s ATM network are enhancing the customer experience.

“Contactless ATMs are providing our customers with greater ease of access. This means faster, safer, and more convenient services, spurred by the latest technology. While facilitating simpler cash withdrawals, we continue to encourage the use of alternative digital payment methods. These innovations put more emphasis on the use of mobile devices in the most effective way. It also complements the wider use of smartphones as digital wallets for other payments. Contactless ATMs give us the opportunity to gradually decrease plastic card use and production, enabling us to contribute directly to a greener planet and sustainable banking practices.”