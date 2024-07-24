As part of the run-up to the Olympics and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, Bank of Valletta (BOV) Visa cardholders were offered an exclusive opportunity to witness a unique Olympic experience at the French capital in the coming months.

The BOV Visa Spend & Win campaign that ran between April 14 and June 16 put up for grabs an exclusive package for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 worth over €15,000. The package includes return flights to Paris, airport transfers, hotel accommodation for two nights, and exclusive tickets to two Olympic Games events.

Four BOV VISA cardholders were drawn and presented with their winning package by the Bank’s CEO Kenneth Farrugia and by David Farrugia, Country Manager Visa Malta. The presentation was also attended by BOV Chief Personal and Wealth Officer, Simon Azzopardi, and BOV’s Head of Marketing & Product Lifecycle Management, Daniel Magrin.

Janine Caruana won the first prize and together with her son, she will be travelling to Paris between August 10-12. They have the opportunity to attend a water polo event and the spectacular Closing Ceremony of the Games – a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Gabrielle Grima and her guest, having won the second prize will attend a volleyball and a swimming race. John Giordmaina and his wife will witness a basketball and taekwondo race, while Luisa Vella Falzon her guest will attend a football and diving race.

“As one of the longest-standing partners of The Olympic and Paralympic Games, we always strive to bring our belief in as many ways as we can. At Paris 2024, we’re proud to continue our work in both empowering athletes around the world on their Olympic and Paralympic journeys and in delivering innovative payment solutions. We look forward to this year’s Games and we hope the winners will enjoy being part of this spectacular event,” said David Farrugia, Country Manager Visa Malta.

Addressing and congratulating the winners, Kenneth Farrugia said that “Thanks to our ongoing collaboration with Visa we continue to facilitate fast, easy and secure payments through innovative card solutions that now also include our digital wallet. Through this BOV spend & Win campaign winners will be given a unique opportunity to experience the Paris 2024 Games, thanks to Visa.”

Considered as the world’s biggest sports event, the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 will be held between July 26 and September 8, and will bring together over 14,000 athletes from 200 nations including Malta.