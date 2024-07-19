Earlier this week, the newly set up BOV Volleyball team competed in a spirited friendly match against some of the official players participating in the BOV Dar tal-Providenza Volleyball Marathon this weekend. This event was organised as a fun activity for the players, while raising awareness for the marathon.

The match showcased the enthusiasm and skills of both teams, providing a thrilling experience for everyone who attended. The BOV team played with vigour and determination, whilst the official marathon players, renowned for their resilience, delivered a strong performance that kept everyone watching engaged throughout the game.

Cheering the players on were Ernest Agius and Ray Debattista, BOV Chief Operations Officer and BOV People & Culture Officer. Ernest, who is also the President of the Bank’s Sports and Social Club was thrilled at the performance of the BOV team, saying, “This friendly match is not just about competition, but also about community and support. We are very happy to see our new volleyball team come together and compete with such spirit. I urge everyone to join us for the 53-hour marathon, enjoy the entertainment, and support a great cause.”

In addition to this match, Ernest Agius shared that five of the BOV’s team will be actively participating during the marathon. Among them, Rebecca Craus will be one of the official players, while the others, Danielle Borg Cuschieri, Francesca Pia Micallef, Roanne Farrugia, and Nives Serage Sciberras will join the army of volunteers lending a hand during the coming weekend.

Technical Director, Kris Croker shared insights into the team’s preparation, saying, “Our training regime focuses on building teamwork, endurance and skill. The friendly match was a fantastic opportunity to put our training into practice and bond as a team.” He also mentioned the gruelling regime that the 71 players who enrolled had to go through before the final 40 players were chosen. Their training included a 24-hour trial the previous weekend.

Father Martin, Director of Id-Dar tal-Providenza spoke about the marathon and appealed for public support. “The 53-hour marathon is crucial for our community. It provides vital resources for our day-to-day running of the Home as well as for our ongoing projects. We urge everyone to donate generously and be part of this movement.”

Commenting on the game, Ray Debattista highlighted the importance of instilling a healthy lifestyle from a young age, stating, “Promoting a healthy lifestyle and wellbeing are priorities for us at Bank of Valletta. Activities like these not only improve physical well-being but also strengthen team spirit and morale. We encourage everyone to participate and support the marathon, as it exemplifies the values of health, unity, and community.”

The 53-hour Volleyball Marathon in aid of Dar tal-Providenza is supported by Bank of Valletta as its main sponsor together with Pif Paf, PwC, CareMalta, Eurosport, Vibe and PaviPama. Those who wish to support this event can send a donation on www.sabihlitaghti.org or call one of the following numbers (€10 - 51602011 / €15 - 51702012 / €25 - 51802013 / €50 51902070 / €100 – 51302044).