A professional boxer allegedly presented medical certificates issued on non-existent days to justify why he failed to sign his bail book, a magistrate heard yesterday.

Criminal proceedings against psychiatrist Mark Xuereb, 53, and Scottish boxing trainer Scott Dixon, 48, both living in Sliema, resumed yesterday following their arraignment under arrest last week.

Both are pleading not guilty to falsification of medical certificates and making use of them.

In his testimony, former assistant police commissioner Dennis Theuma told the court that Dixon had failed to sign the bail book for some time. The professional boxer has been on bail over a 2009 cannabis haul case. Several conditions were attached to that bail, including a €15,000 deposit and a €25,000 personal guarantee.

Theuma, who was responsible for the police drug squad, checked Dixon’s bail book and found no medical certificates. At the time, the boxer claimed he had already presented them to the police and that the officers at St Julian’s police station had lost them.

The attorney general was informed that the bail book was not signed and the prosecution filed an application requesting Dixon’s rearrest.

Dixon then submitted a series of medical certificates, two of which were dated February 29 and 30, 2023. That year, there were only 28 days in February, however.

During Theuma’s cross-examination, it emerged that the investigator had not requested Dixon’s medical records, with defence lawyer Matthew Xuereb suggesting that his client, Xuereb, had been treating Dixon.

Theuma told the court there was no doubt the psychiatrist was a medical professional who could issue medical certificates and confirmed that the doctor-patient relationship was not investigated further.

A police constable stationed at St Julian’s also took the stand, telling the court Dixon had given him a total of eight medical certificates. The accused had allegedly told the witness that “they did not find the medical certificates” and he presented the batch in April 2024.

The sitting was adjourned to June 23.

Police inspector Darryl Farr prosecuted.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb assisted Xuereb.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Michael Sciriha, Roberto Spiteri and Adreana Zammit appeared for Dixon.