Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson will return to the ring to face Youtuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in an exhibition bout screened on Netflix, organisers announced on Thursday.

Tyson, 57, and Paul will face off at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on July 20, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced.

Tyson said in a statement he was looking forward to fighting an opponent who is 30 years his junior, insisting that he had been impressed by Paul’s performances in his fledgling boxing career.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” Tyson said.

Paul fought on the undercard of Tyson’s last outing, an eight-round exhibition against former middleweight king Roy Jones Jr. in Los Angeles in 2020.

