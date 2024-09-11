An 11-year-old boy has become the youngest person to swim from Malta to Gozo – and back.

Zac Bugeja completed the 11-kilometre challenge on Saturday, starting at Marfa jetty in Ċirkewwa and returning four hours and 23 minutes later.

The youngster had promised himself on his 11th birthday in April that he would swim 11km to celebrate.

Zac making his way to the finish line in Ċirkewwa, celebrated and surrounded by friends. Photo: Faye Borg

Joined by fellow swimmer Sabrina Pace, 18, they started off at 6.30am and completed the challenge in time for lunch.

Zac said: “I’m super happy with the outcome of the swim. As my parents always told me, when you put in the hard work, the results will come.”

Mid-way through the swim, he began to feel shoulder pain and feared he would not be able to reach his goal, despite two months of intense training.

One of his coaches, Mark Buttigieg, told him that his shoulders were hurting because he was swimming against the current – one of the biggest challenges of the swim.

Zac trained six times a week for two months to prepare himself for the mammoth challenge.

“At that moment, I wasn’t sure if I would complete the swim, but I told myself let’s try to swim to Gozo and I will see how I feel to swim back,” he said.

Once he arrived in Gozo, he was met by cheering family and friends, who gave him the psychological boost he needed to attempt the return swim.

“As Malta was getting closer, a smile on my face started to build and my shoulder stopped hurting,” he said.

Zac’s coach Mark Buttigieg and his dad, Gordon, kayaked alongside the swimmers. Photo: Lucienne Bugeja

At the age of eight, Zac took the plunge with his first swimming challenge in 2021, swimming 2.3 kilometres from Gerbulin to Slugs Bay in Mellieħa in just one hour and 28 seconds.

The following year, he swam from Filfa to Malta and became the youngest swimmer to complete the six-kilometre stretch in just two hours and 24 minutes.

“Swimming is something I have always been passionate about, swimming in the sea is even more special because I feel very lucky to be surrounded by our beautiful sea,” Zac told Times of Malta.

It was one of his coaches, former Olympian Neil Agius, who suggested Zac attempt the Malta-Gozo-Malta swim for his latest challenge.

Zac was in good hands, as Agius is currently training to become the first person to swim around Malta, Gozo and Comino while breaking his open water world record. Zac’s strenuous program saw him train six times a week, maintaining a steady pace throughout the session. During his weekly open water swim, he focused on swimming in a straight line, keeping up with waves and stopping for short feeds while at sea.

Zac and Sabrina took on the mammoth swim on Saturday.

Zac and Sabrina helped keep each other motivated throughout intense training sessions.

They had hoped to take on the challenge this week but the weather forecast was poor so Saturday was the only open window for the duo.

“Saturday is not ideal when you consider the number of boats that are out on the water, but luckily for us, we were surrounded by a small fleet of boats of friends and family supporting us and protecting us from any incoming boats,” he said.

Nature was on their side, as the weather and sea conditions were ideal for the duo to swim. Their coach, and Zac’s father, Gordon, kayaked alongside them throughout the whole swim, making sure they stayed hydrated and motivated.

Zac said he had no particular time in mind to complete the challenge, but said that when he is older and stronger, he might consider repeating the swim to improve his time. “I do these swims because it’s my passion, and if I can inspire young people to take on a sport, then it’s all worth it,” he said.