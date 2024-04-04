A young boy and a motorcyclist were injured in separate traffic accidents in Qormi on Thursday afternoon.

The boy, aged four, was hit by an Isuzu van in Bishop Scicluna Street in the heart of the town.

The accident happened shortly before 5pm.

The boy was accompanied by a relative who was unhurt. The van was being driven by a 65-year-old man from Qormi, who was also unhurt.

The boy was taken to hospital but his condition was not immediately known.

The other accident occurred at about the same time at the war memorial roundabout in Qormi when a motorcycle and a car collided. The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man from Siġġiewi was hospitalised.

His condition is not believed to be serious.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old woman from Xagħjra, was unhurt.