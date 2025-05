A boy, 5, suffered serious head injuries when he was hit by a car's door mirror on Sunday, the police said.

The accident happened in Triq ċ-Ċern, Bugibba, at 1.15pm.

The car was a Volkswagen Polo driven by a 22-year-old man from Msida.

An ambulance team assisted the boy and rushed him to hospital.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is holding an inquiry.