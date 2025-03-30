The Rise Foundation, in collaboration with Malta Libraries, officially inaugurated a new branch library at the foundation’s premises in Tarxien on March 20.

The ceremony was attended by Cheryl Falzon, national librarian and CEO of Malta Libraries, Doreen Borg Zammit, deputy librarian, and representatives from the Rise Foundation Charles Mifsud, programme founder and director, Charles Garcia, education officer, and Matthew Degiorgio, education officer and administrator. Members of the public were also present for the event.

The library’s core mission is to serve as a public space that meets the needs of the local community while also providing a platform to educate and assist inmates in their reintegration into society.

Malta Libraries will support the foundation through book donations for their educational hub and offer technical assistance in organising and maintaining the library.

The project, which was made possible through a memorandum of understanding signed between the two parties in June 2024, will also extend library services to other members of Malta Libraries, enabling them to borrow library material, conduct research or enjoy a quiet place to read.

The Rise Library, now part of the network of seven regional and 50 branch libraries, will officially open its doors at 242, Sammat Street, Tarxien, on April 7. It will be open to the public every Monday from 9am to 1pm.