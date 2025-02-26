British pop sensation and “brat summer” icon Charli XCX Wednesday won the Brit award for best songwriter of the year, putting her in pole position to scoop up the most honours in a weekend ceremony.

The 32-year-old also has five nominations going into Saturday’s awards – the highest of any artist – including the nod for the coveted artist of the year prize.

“Charli’s songwriting is distinctive, bold and relentlessly innovative,” said Damian Christian, chair of the 2025 Brit committee.

And he added her highly successful album Brat had “taken her craft to new heights”.

Brat, Charli’s sixth album launched in June, transformed her into one of the top music stars in 2024, with its lime-green cover and celebration of a relaxed, partying lifestyle.

It re-defined the word “brat” with Charli describing a “brat girl” as someone “who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes, who feels herself, but then also maybe has a breakdown, but kind of parties through it”.

The word even became associated with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris when fans began applying the coloured “brat” filter to the nominee’s images.

Charli XCX, real name Charlotte Emma Aitchison, voiced approval with a sign-off – “kamala IS brat” – swiftly embraced by the Harris campaign.

In November, just days before Harris’s presidency bid ended in defeat, Collins dictionary designated “brat” as its Word of the Year.

In past years, star singer-songwriters Ed Sheeran and Raye were also crowned with the best songwriter award ahead of the main competition.

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, The Beatles, The Cure are all up for awards along with Charli XCX on Saturday.

The 45th annual Brit Awards at London’s O2 Arena will recognise the top musical talent of 2024, and also feature live performances from indie singer Sam Fender and US rapper Teddy Swims.

The coveted Best Album Of The Year Award will be fought out by Charli XCX, veteran goth band The Cure, seven-time Brit winner Dua Lipa, jazz group Ezra Collective and indie-rockers The Last Dinner Party.

US singer Sabrina Carpenter, who is up for the International Artist Of The Year Award, will be presented with the Brits Global Success award on the night, in recognition of her mammoth global sales in 2024.

The Brit Awards have recognised the cream of British pop music since they were first held in 1977, and have often been peppered with scandal and farce.