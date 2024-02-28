Brazilian football legend Jose Altafini is set to travel to Malta in the coming days to inaugurate the exhibition Pele: Forever O Rei at the Postal Museum in Valletta.

Altafini has enjoyed a stellar football career during the 1960s and 70s. He formed part of the Brazilian national team that won the World Cup in 1958 alongside other stars such as Pele, Vava, Garrincha and Djalma Santos among others.

Added to that he also left his mark in Europe when he joined Italian giants Milan and played a crucial role in helping the team to win the European Cup. Altafini scored a brace as Milan beat Benfica 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Altafini went on to enjoy a successful career in Italy as he also donned the colours of Napoli and Juventus, winning four Italian championship titles on the way.

