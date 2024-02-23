The former Brazilian Formula 1 driver and team owner Wilson Fittipaldi, older brother of Emerson Fittipaldi, has died in Sao Paulo aged 80, the Brazilian Automobile Confederation (CBA) announced on Friday.

“At the age of 80, Wilsinho passed away serenely and surrounded by all the love he deserved throughout his life,” CBA wrote on its Instagram account.

Fittipaldi, who had been in poor health since being taking to hospital after choking on some meat during Christmas dinner, “combined talent, vision of the future and daring to take the Brazilian flag to an unhoped-for level”, the CBA said.

