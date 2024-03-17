It is common practice in Malta for property owners that are looking to sell to engage multiple estate agencies simultaneously. The rationale behind this approach is to maximise exposure and increase the likelihood of a swift sale. However, this practice can often complicate matters, requiring sellers to maintain communication with multiple agencies, juggle numerous appointments and potentially make the process more chaotic.

Some property owners choose to exclusively list their property with one estate agency, granting them sole marketing rights in exchange for a concerted effort to facilitate the sale. This approach not only enhances the agency’s commitment to selling the property but also offers potential savings on the agency fee.

Frank Salt Real Estate has introduced a new premium listing package that combines the best of both worlds. With the Sole Agency Package, a dedicated consultant is assigned to the property owner, guiding them through every step of the process: from listing the property and coordinating client viewings to negotiating terms and navigating the sales process, all the way to the successful completion of the sale.

Upon listing the property, an experienced consultant will conduct a professional valuation and then a tailor-made marketing strategy is agreed upon with the property owner on how to best position and market the property. Utilising cutting-edge marketing tools for maximum exposure such as sophisticated walk-throughs, professional photography and videos, all ensure that the property stands out.

Our mission is to give vendors the level of service they deserve

“We feel that with increased local competition over the last few years, the standard of service being offered to vendors has suffered and our mission is to give vendors the level of service they deserve when dealing with a professional agency like Frank Salt Real Estate. This is why we are offering vendors a dedicated consultant to assist them throughout the sale process,” company director Grahame Salt said.

Additionally, priority listing the property on the company’s websites and on leading local and international property portals, coupled with regular social media shoutouts, amplifies visibility.

“We have also invested in the most professional marketing tools available. We want to assist vendors who entrust us as their sole agent to receive the best guidance and assistance possible until we successfully conclude a sale of their property,” Salt noted.

Moreover, the dedicated property consultant will offer guidance on optimal property presentation, including an optional home staging service. Assistance is also provided for obtaining an energy performance certificate and navigating planning regularisation with the Planning Authority where necessary.

Frank Salt Real Estate’s new Sole Agency Package offers “unparalleled selling flexibility” for property owners with the possibility of the listing agent collaborating with other estate agencies and also potentially allowing the option for the owner to sell directly. The listing consultant will still manage the whole process.

Past statistics have shown that a sole agency listing with Frank Salt Real Estate sells much faster than an open agency listing and with this new package and the state-of-the-art marketing being offered, the selling process should become even more streamlined and efficient, the company said.

Frank Salt Real Estate upholds high standards through its extensively trained and skilled workforce. With over 60 per cent of its property consultants boasting more than five years of real estate experience, clients can expect the utmost level of service, the company said.

For more information on this new sole agency service, contact one of Frank Salt’s offices.