A well-attended networking seminar on breast cancer care was organised by the Action for Breast Cancer Foundation, in collaboration with the Breast Care Team at Gozo General Hospital. The seminar brought together healthcare professionals, students and the public. Keynote speakers were consultant general and oncoplastic breast surgeon Elaine Borg, consultant radiologist Lara Sammut and health psychologist Danica Cassar.

The speakers delivered insightful presentations, highlighting the multidisciplinary approach to breast cancer care, focusing on medical, radiological and psychological aspects. The event also involved panel discussions and opportunities to network with other attendees, potentially leading to valuable professional relationships and insights.

The event was organised with the aim of raising awareness and supporting individuals affected by breast cancer. The positive turnout underscored the community's strong commitment to improving patient care and supporting ongoing advocacy efforts.

The seminar was introduced by Esther Sant, Action for Breast Cancer Foundation president. Josianne Bicker, practice nurse specialising in breast cancer and member of the breast cancer team at Gozo General Hospital, coordinated the event.