Heritage organisation Għawdix has called on the "owner" of Fort Chambray and the government to seize the opportunity and breathe life back into Fort Chambray.

In a statement, Għawdix said that after two decades since the signing of the agreement, Fort Chambray stands not only as a poignant ruin but also as a symbol of unfulfilled promises.

"Despite clear stipulations for public access outlined in the 2004 agreement, the gates of this historic monument remain closed to the public," it said.

Explanatory video on Fort Chambray

The organisation said that in light of recent developments, including the submission of application an application for the screening process to restart phase 3 of the project, there was renewed hope for the revival of the fort.

"This application proposes the rehabilitation of the existing naval bakery and polverista, along with restoration and reinstatement works.

Its restoration to its former glory not only honours our rich history but also enriches the cultural landscape for generations to come.

"The potential for Fort Chambray to once again open its doors to the public is not merely a matter of historical significance; it is a testament to our commitment to preserve and celebrate our heritage," Għawdix said.

It urged all stakeholders involved to prioritise this endeavour and work collaboratively towards a future where Fort Chambray stands as "a beacon of cultural pride" and "a cherished destination" for locals and visitors alike.