A new regulation prohibiting the breeding, importation, sale and keeping of non-pedigree bully dogs was announced on Tuesday and will come into force in December.

The regulation is not a complete ban on the breeding of bully-breed dogs, Animal Welfare director Joseph John Vella said.

It concerns "backyard breeders" who breed dogs that are not properly selected for genetic qualities, and who do not provide a pedigree certificate. This usually results in dogs that might have behavioural issues and owners who would be unaware of the dogs' ancestry.

Dog lovers can still buy bully breeds if the dog is bred through a registered kennel club and is provided with a pedigree certificate.

The law comes after animal rights activists called for a temporary ban on the breeding and importation of the bully dog and described the breed as the “most abused, abandoned and neglected” in the world.

Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo, Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Alicia Bugeja Said and Animal Welfare Directorate Joseph John Vella. Credit: Giulia Magri

During a press conference, Vella said the regulations should not be interpreted as being discriminatory against one dog breed or the other.

He said the regulations aimed to address the growing issue animal sanctuaries faced, as their kennels were full of non-pedigree or mixed breed dogs which were difficult to re-home.

He said that for years, bully breed dogs had been given a bad reputation because they are large and very energetic.

"Many times, families would buy this breed when they are cute puppies, and once they grow up, they would be unable to handle them," Vella said.

He said around 80% of dogs found in local animal shelters are bully breeds.

The regulation will come into force in December and cover dogs born after that date.

In the case of non-pedigree dogs that are born before the regulations, owners may continue to keep them, however, they must still be chipped.

When asked if individuals can still buy and import bully breed dogs from abroad, Vella said such purchases would still allowed if the dog comes from a registered kennel club and has a pedigree certificate.

American Bully, Pitbull terrier and Cane Cano dogs on the list

The law defines bully-breed dogs, and provides a list of the breeds that fall under the new law. They are:

American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire bull Terrier, Bullmastiff, Dogo Argentino, Bull Terrier, American Bully, American Pitbull Terrier, Old English Bulldog, American Bulldog, English Bulldog, French Bulldog, Miniature Bull terrier, Cane Corso, Dogue De Bordeaux, Presa Canario, Neapolitan Mastiff, Boston Terrier, Tibetan Mastiff and South African Boerboel.

The regulation also lays down that Kennel Clubs must be registered with the Commissioner of Voluntary Associations, while also applying to the Animal Welfare Directorate. The kennel clubs must renew their registration yearly.

Vella said there are currently three kennel clubs registered with the directorate.

The law will also give more power to the Directorate and animal welfare officers to confiscate and examine bully breed dogs which they believe are not pure breed.

Stiff fines

Under the new law, those who breed, purchase, own and advertise mixed or non-pedigree bully-breed dogs can be slapped with an administrative fine of €1,000 for a first-time offence, with no prior animal welfare breaches.

When a fine is not paid, the case can proceed to court, with fines on conviction of not less than €2,000 and not more than €65,000, or three-year imprisonment or both.

On second or subsequent conviction, a person shall be liable to a fine of not less than €6,000, but not exceeding €80,000, or three-year imprisonment or both.

'Striking a balance'

Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said many countries had introduced a full ban on bully-breed dogs, but the ministry did not want to take that approach.

"We wanted to strike a balance," Refalo said, adding that the government would analyse the impact of the new regulation, to see how to implement further laws on breeding in general.