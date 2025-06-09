An area of Sliema was left without power on Monday afternoon when a fault developed on a high-tension cable.

One resident told Times of Malta their property had lost power at around 12.45pm and it remained off for just under an hour.

A map of the area on the Enemalta website indicated that parts of Sliema including a section of Tower Road and several streets in Tigne lost power. The company said full service was restored by 2.10pm.

The company said that a cable fault was behind the outage but reinforcement power network works enabled engineers to start restoring power "within four minutes".

The power cut came as Malta experienced sweltering temperatures, with the Malta Meteorological Office issuing a yellow weather warning as the temperature reached a high of 34°C.

The timing of the outage, coinciding with a rise in the temperature raised the spectre of summer 2023, when various localities suffered rolling power cuts for ten consecutive nights amid a heatwave.

Last year, residents in Gżira and Għarb were left without power for more 20 hours amid intermittent power cuts across the country.

Last month saw Enemalta undertake underground cabling works across Sliema and St Julian's.