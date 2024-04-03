Brighton posted a Premier League record £122.8 million ($155 million) profit after tax last season thanks to the club's best ever season on the pitch and a series of lucrative player sales.

The Seagulls qualified for Europe for the first time by finishing sixth in the Premier League and also reached the FA Cup semi-finals to help revenue rise to £204.5 million.

That was despite losing manager Graham Potter to Chelsea, who also signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton for a reported £60 million.

Yves Bissouma's move to Tottenham and Alexis Mac Allister's transfer to Liverpool contributed to Brighton's £144 million gain on player sales.

The figures for the 12 months to June 30, 2023 do not include Moises Caicedo's British transfer record £115 million move to Chelsea as it came after the accounting period.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.