Brighton posted a Premier League record £122.8 million ($155 million) profit after tax last season thanks to the club's best ever season on the pitch and a series of lucrative player sales.

The Seagulls qualified for Europe for the first time by finishing sixth in the Premier League and also reached the FA Cup semi-finals to help revenue rise to £204.5 million.

That was despite losing manager Graham Potter to Chelsea, who also signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton for a reported £60 million.

Yves Bissouma's move to Tottenham and Alexis Mac Allister's transfer to Liverpool contributed to Brighton's £144 million gain on player sales.

The figures for the 12 months to June 30, 2023 do not include Moises Caicedo's British transfer record £115 million move to Chelsea as it came after the accounting period.

