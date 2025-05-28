Talent show Brillanti Singers is coming to an end tonight with a grand final filmed at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta.

Six finalists are vying to be crowned the winner of this edition and to win a total of €30,000 to further their singing talent.

They are:

• Mariah Mangion, a charismatic second-year law student;

• Joe Romano, a Neapolitan singer, songwriter and composer;

• Ethan Pawley, a lawyer with a deep passion for singing;

• Gianluca Cilia, the young man who played the Artful Dodger in the recent Maltese production of Oliver;

The promo for the show's final episode.

• Mireille McKay, a 13-year-old girl on the autism spectrum;

• and Maxine Borg, a young woman who won the Golden Buzzer on Britain's Got Talent a few years ago.

The winner will be chosen by resident judges Nate Morrison, Sarah Harrison, Verdiana and Greta Manuzi.

Host Joseph Chectuti said: "We promise you great emotions and unexpected surprises because we have six finalists whose talent is unique and spectacular! But as we always say – many can sing, few are truly great, but only one is the Brillanti – who will it be? We'll find out together tonight!"

Brillanti Singers 2025 airs on Wednesday evening on One with a red carpet broadcast at 8pm, followed by the final at 8.30pm.

 

