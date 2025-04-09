Talent show Brillanti Singers has reached the semifinals phase, with 14 singers ready to bring their hopes and energy to the stage.

The first semi-final, being aired today, is themed ‘Duetto’ and will feature various duets.

Among others, host Joseph Chetcuti will join singer Kaya, while Kyra will be joined by her father Matthew and perform a duet with Maxine.Other pairs will see Joe Romano and Kurt Anthony, Mariah and La Voix Harmonie, Yulan and Gianluca, and Ethan and Martina, while Mireille will be accompanied by the band Point Blank.

A new resident judge will today join the panel of judges: Greta Manuzi, a renowned Italian singer; while local pianist/composer Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur will be a guest judge for today’s episode.

Brillanti Singers airs every Wednesday on One TV at 8.45pm.

