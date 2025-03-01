Il-Fosos – or, as they were originally known, Il-Granarji − the underground bell-shaped silos across the road from St Publius parish church, in Floriana, are a Grade I scheduled monument.

Constructed during the reign of the knights by local labourers and masons, with near-primitive tools, namely chisels, hammers and pickaxes, these water-tight storage depots fell out of use post-World War II.

Il-Fosos, or the Granaries, are a veritable gem in Malta’s history: a constant, visible, aide-mémoire of the island’s perseverance, ingenuity and cultural evolution. They are also a reminder of the costs of war; reminding us of the sacrifices our predecessors endured and the fallen loved ones stolen from their families.

This monument, consisting of meticulously hewn globigerina limestone, bears witness to two important episodes: the Great Siege and World War II, periods where grain storage was of pivotal importance. It is pertinent to note that there are other granaries around Malta; however, these are the only ones referred to in the upper case.

How have we honoured these past historical milestones?

The site is one of the largest urban open spaces in Malta, thus being innately attractive to concert and event organisers and political promoters alike.

This living monument has been used and abused by rock and pop concerts, political gatherings, carnival floats, parties; not only trodden upon by thousands of people but tonnage of equipment, food and drink vending trucks and heavy vehicles.

To add insult to injury, since there is often a dearth of portable toilets at many of the aforesaid functions, many do not hesitate to make do, turning the area into a smelly open-air urinal with unsanitary consequences. What a disgrace; tomfoolery on a national scale and sheer profanation of a priceless monument!

However, there is a solution to this noisome problem.

Bring it back to life... with holograms, generating images of workmen hauling or depositing grain, watched over by knights in full armour... and the scenario would then shift to 300 years later, with watchmen in ragged clothing and sentries in fatigues. Some of the silo lids could be opened, emitting vibrant colours into the night sky.

This silent relic of the past can be recreated into a ‘living’ educational experience, inviting tourists and locals witnessing history in a whole new dimension.

Holograms coupled with AI is the new Son et Lumière − cutting-edge technology that has pushed the boundaries, creating life-like 3D holograms with stunning clarity. The sky’s the limit when you have an open area like the Granaries.

Failing to preserve the silos as a historical site has literally been a monumental mistake

Failing to preserve the silos as a historical site has literally been a monumental mistake. Let’s take the necessary steps before it is too late. Too much time has elapsed with nothing having been done to preserve the integrity of the zone.

It will require effort and investment but achieving this would be a remarkable accomplishment. Considering the potential of this investment, the government should earmark the necessary funds to make it a reality.

The Granaries are a national asset and, as such, are, ultimately, as important as roads and buildings, although they are neither.

Surely Heritage Malta could subsidise the undertaking and, possibly, provide the necessary expertise; moreover, the ever-expanding Maltese developers could collaborate with the state in a public-private partnership.

This project would stand alongside other prestigious initiatives, such as the restoration of Fort St Angelo, the Ċittadella and other historically significant sites funded by the EU, through heritage budgets that amount to billions of euros.

The site is one of the largest urban open spaces in Malta, hosting concerts, political activities and other large-scale events. File photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Whereas the granaries at Fort St Angelo and the Ċittadella have been restored, the condition of the Mdina silos, situated in Howard Gardens, and the Valletta granaries, in St George’s Square, which have regrettably been paved over and their existence almost forgotten − should be regularly assessed.

Our island republic is steeped in history that is even older than that of the pyramids. From Neolithic Malta, with its ancient temples, legally protected and preserved as UNESCO World Heritage sites, to the end of the British rule − each era has its own edifices, relics and artefacts.

The Ġgantija temples, dating back to approximately 3600BC, are significantly older than the UK’s Stonehenge, which was constructed around 3000BC.

Despite their historical significance, the Ġgantija temples are not as internationally renowned as Stonehenge. This disparity suggests that Malta’s rich heritage remains one of its best-kept secrets; surely this is not the way it should be.

Malta has a relatively high number of ministries − approximately one for every 24,000 residents. It is, however, high time to consider whether heritage should have its own dedicated ministry in the next governmental restructuring. Currently, heritage affairs are managed under the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government.

Let us treat the Fosos, this extraordinary engineering feat, and all other virtually unacknowledged sites with the reverence they deserve.

Mark Grima is a broadcaster and entertainment and leisure industry executive.