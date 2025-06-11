MCAST is committed to forming a crucial link between theoretical knowledge and applied learning, highlighted through work-based experiences. This philosophy is particularly evident in the Early Years programmes offered by the Institute of Community Services, where prospective educators engage in teaching placements, allowing them to apply their learning in educational contexts. A prime example showcasing this approach is the story-writing project undertaken by second-year students pursuing a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Early Years.

Read the full story at Times2.

