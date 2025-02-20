The brother of a man charged with a 2017 murder told a trial on Thursday he had cleaned blood off his sibling's car seat on the day of the incident as he was in a state of panic.

He was testifying in the murder trial in which Kurt Grech, 31, known as in-Nemes, and his father Joseph Grech, 61, both from Pieta, are accused of murdering 21-year-old Brandon Pace on April 2 2017, in Giovanni Barbara Street, Ħamrun.

The two are charged with wilful homicide, unlawful possession of knives, breaching public peace and good order and threatening the victim’s mother, Lisa Pace and partner Jessica Bilocca.

Bilocca had a son from Kurt Grech. He was also further charged with grievously injuring Bilocca with a knife.

The father is also charged with having threatened the victim's sister, Donna Pace, with a knife during the fight.

Both are pleading not guilty.

On Wednesday, Madame Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera ordered the police commissioner to investigate three witnesses for perjury.

These witnesses gave conflicting testimonies shortly after the incident in 2017.

Kurt Grech's brothers, Clint and Darren Grech, both took the stand on Thursday to explain what they were doing at the time of the incident.

They both said that - before the incident - they were at the Marsa horse track, where they watched their horse win the race. After this, Clint and Darren Grech took the horse to the stable.

While they were there, Darren Grech said Clint Grech received a call from his mother, and it seemed as if something was wrong.

Clint Grech said he did not remember being on the phone with his mother.

They returned to Pieta where they found their mother unconscious on the floor, and Kurt Grech covered in blood.

Without speaking to anyone, Darren Grech said that he approached the maroon Skoda car parked in the road outside and realised that there were blood stains on the seat.

“I was in a state of panic. I had never been in this situation before... I cleaned the car... and parked it far away,” Darren Grech said.