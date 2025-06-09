Two brothers were granted bail after pleading not guilty to threatening family members, a court heard.

The brothers, who cannot be named by court order, were arraigned separately following an altercation at their Santa Venera home.

The elder brother, a 43-year-old Libyan national, returned home drunk at around 2am on June 7, when he had an argument with his wife.

The man and his brother had moved out of the home, only to return days later when his wife, who he has children with, asked him to come back.

In court, the man was accused of causing the woman to fear violence would be used against her, causing her slight injuries, wilfully damaging her property after knocking the door down and threatening her.

He was also accused of breaching two sets of bail conditions imposed in 2018 and 2021, as well as recidivism.

The man pleaded not guilty.

The other brother, a 39-year-old Libyan national, was also arraigned.

The man was arrested after he arrived home and found out his brother had been arrested earlier. An altercation broke out between the man, his sister-in-law and her brother.

In court, he was accused of causing the man slight injuries, using violence against them, causing them to fear violence would be used against them, and not obeying legitimate orders, among other charges.

He was similarly accused of breaching two sets of bail conditions.

Both brothers pleaded not guilty.

Lawyer Franco Debono requested bail and a social inquiry report for the two brothers.

The court upheld the request ordering a social inquiry report as well as granting the pair bail.

The two brothers had already been out on bail for allegedly committing serious offences which they deny.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided.

Police inspectors Sherona Buhagiar and Ian Vella prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the two men.