An argument between two brothers over a shaver ended with one of them suffering a slight injuring and the other being taken to court.

The incident happened a week ago and a 52-year old man from Birzebbugawas taken to court on Monday.

The police heard that his brother called the Santa Lucija domestic violence hub on April 14 claiming that the accused had injured him. They allegedly quarrelled over an electric shaver after one of them failed to shave their other brother's beard while he was recovered at Mater Dei Hospital.

That argument triggered the incident which escalated.

Police escorted the alleged victim to the Paola health centre and later to hospital because he complained of pain in his right hand. It turned out that his right small finger was fractured.

An arrest warrant was subsequently issued and executed against the accused on Sunday.

He confirmed that he had argued with his brother but insisted that he had "just pushed him." He never dreamt that he had caused him such injuries.

The alleged victim had also sounded surprised when told about the arrest, days after the alleged episode.

Asked by the defence lawyer, Roberto Spiteri, prosecuting inspector Colin Sheldon confirmed that there had been no other incident between the brothers since that shaving argument.

The two had since met regularly and had no trouble at all.

The accused even cooked for the alleged victim, added the lawyer.

As for the alleged injury, it was not clear whether the fracture had been caused before that incident.

A request for bail was objected to by AG lawyer Etienne Savona who argued that there was a history of clashes between the brothers. The accused had a drinking problem and had also threatened his brother with a knife, he said.

However, the defence rebutted that such an argument was "misleading" since there was nothing about this in the charges.

"God forbid if we get to the situation where a person is charged just because someone fractured a finger!" argued the defence.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea upheld the request for bail against a personal guarantee of €5000, signing the bail book twice weekly and under a curfew between 11pm and 5am.

The accused was banned from approaching his brother under a protection order.

"I used to cook for him," remarked the accused.

"No, you must not speak to him now," warned the magistrate and his lawyer.

The court also banned publication of the siblings' names.

AG lawyers Etienne Savona and Jennifer Polidano prosecuted together with inspector Colin Sheldon. Lawyer Roberto Spiteri was defence counsel.