A 24-year-old man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital with serious injuries on Saturday morning after he lost control of the buggy he was riding.

The accident occurred at around 5:30am on Triq il-Marfa, when the Qormi resident lost control of the vehicle, which overturned.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital where his injuries were certified as serious, the police said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.