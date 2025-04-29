PN leader Bernard Grech urged European centre-right party leaders at an EPP Congress on Tuesday to build a Europe of hope and dignity by listening, leading and serving.

Grech was addressing the European People’s Party (EPP) meeting in Valencia.

He that the political mission of the Nationalist Party is simple but powerful: Work, Life, Quality. He stressed that the PN works to create quality jobs, provide new opportunities, and shape policies that ensure a better life for workers, a better work-life balance, and solutions to the challenges posed by the rising cost of living.

He warned against attacks on the rule of law, the erosion of freedoms and the mentality of division across Europe. He also warned of another emerging threat – tariffs that would impact workers, families and businesses; tariffs that could increase people’s burdens, deepen inequalities, and harm citizens.

He insisted that Europe’s strength stems from a fair and free market, and it must continue to protect its industries, not by closing doors but by strengthening cooperation and competitiveness.

Grech is accompanied in Spain by PN General Secretary Charles Bonello, the PN’s International Secretary Beppe Galea, and Shadow Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Beppe Fenech Adami. The PN delegation also includes the Party’s three MEPs: European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, David Casa and Peter Agius.

During the EPP Congress, the PN Leader met with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Friedrich Merz, the newly-elected German Chancellor.