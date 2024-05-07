Architect Roderick Bonnici has been appointed acting CEO of the Building and Construction Authority following the resignation of Jesmond Muscat a month ago. Muscat resigned days after a fatal construction industry accident in Sliema and remarks by the prime minister urging tough action by the regulatory authorities on whoever was responsible.

The government said that Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, who is also responsible for the construction sector, met the authority's board and congratulated Bonnici on his appointment, saying it came at a time of restructuring of the BCA to make it more efficient and effective.

Bonnici previously headed the BCA section which approved permits, the government said. He holds a master's in project management and previously made a substantial contribution to the enforcement section and the section that aimed to avoid damages to third parties.