Alison Spiteri Sacco, director of Evolve by RS Group, co-owner of Palazzo Castagna and ‘Female Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the 2024 Malta Business Awards, has spent her career challenging gender stereotypes in male-dominated fields. Speaking with Laura Bonnici, she explains why gender does not define the ability to lead, innovate and succeed.

Although she never set out to be a role model for women in Malta’s construction and architecture industries, Alison Spiteri Sacco has become exactly that, proving that success is defined by leadership, innovation and skill – not gender.

Alison’s career shifted course from marketing and communications when she founded Evolve by RS Group alongside her husband, Rudolph Spiteri Sacco. What began as a small family business has since grown into one of Malta’s most respected finishing and construction firms, delivering high-end projects.

“Seeing our company grow, with employees who have been with us for over 10 years, is one of my greatest milestones,” Alison shares.

From humble beginnings working on residential projects, they expanded into major commercial ventures and the tourism sector, handling finishing works for luxury hotels, corporate buildings and government projects.

Beyond construction, the couple also took a bold step into heritage restoration, converting Palazzo Castagna, an 18th-century property in Għaxaq, into a boutique hotel. While breathing new life into historical properties such as Palazzo Castagna, Alison hopes not only to help regenerate a piece of Malta’s unique architectural heritage but also support local suppliers, shops and businesses.

“We always wanted to diversify and grow vertically. Instead of demolishing old and derelict buildings, we believe in restoring and giving them a new purpose, turning them into something that elevates their neighbourhood,” she explains.

We still have ingrained responsibilities that hold women back, and change is happening too slowly

“We have transformed Palazzo Castagna from another rundown building in a piazza into a property that creates opportunities for residents and local businesses alike and promotes tourism in the south of Malta.”

Alison counts her recent recognition as ‘Female Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the Malta Business Awards as another personal milestone. And yet, it symbolised more: the shifting landscape for women in business and construction, breaking long-standing barriers in a traditionally male-dominated field.

Indeed, Alison is no stranger to the challenges of being a woman in construction. While she acknowledges progress, she believes true gender equality requires more than just policy changes, but a fundamental shift in mindset across society.

“In Malta, we believe we’ve reached a stage where we accept women as equal,” Alison says.

“But the reality is, when a child is sick, the woman takes time off. When there’s a day off from school, the woman stays home. We still have ingrained responsibilities that hold women back, and change is happening too slowly.

“We need more education about what gender equality is in real terms, to break the narrative of stereotypical ‘girl responsibilities’ and ‘boy responsibilities’. We can create thousands of opportunities for women, but if we don’t change how society perceives gender roles, nothing will change.”

For Alison, a strong support network has enabled her to break this gender bias.

“I am where I am today because I am surrounded by people who didn’t believe in gender stereotypes. My husband is an excellent example of this. He has always been fully supportive of my role. And as women, we need to shift our own mindset too. Equality starts with us.”

Leading by example in both her personal and professional life, Alison describes her leadership style as solution-oriented.

“I love to lead by teaching. I don’t just tell my team what to do – I trust them to propose a solution, which we then check fits our overall vision of sustainability, quality and service. That way, the company keeps running when I’m not there.”

Winning the ‘Female Entrepreneur of the Year’ award was a moment of validation, but Alison knows that genuine progress means lifting others up.

“Worldwide, we are not yet there for equality for women,” she says.

“Awards such as these advocate a message, encouraging women to stop seeing limits, but to reach out to new opportunities and forge our own path.”

As the company prepares to expand into other boutique hotels, Alison remains hopeful for better health and safety, solidified regulations and more women to step into leadership roles in construction and architecture.

“Leadership, resilience and ambition are not defined by gender. To women, I say: Do whatever makes you happy, at your own pace, in your own way. You have nothing to prove to anyone except yourself – and don’t let anyone dim your light.”