The traditional leadership model in financial services is evolving. Today, it's about empowering people and fostering growth, which I've seen firsthand at Alter Domus.

In our industry, leadership has often followed a traditional path: a steady climb up the corporate ladder. However today, organisations thrive by embracing broader, more dynamic approaches to developing talent. My experience has shown that creating opportunities for growth strengthens individuals, teams and businesses alike.

From Technical Expertise to Leadership

My career began rooted in mathematics, engineering and problem-solving. The most significant shift wasn’t a promotion or title change, it was moving from technical delivery into relationship management.

Technical skills opened important doors early on. Yet, when I started taking on senior roles in London, overseeing accounting, company secretarial, board mandates and tax compliance services, it became clear that leadership required a different focus. Success was no longer about personal technical mastery; it was about empowering teams and driving collective outcomes.

Przemyslaw Koger CEO, Alter Domus Malta

One of the most important lessons I have learned, and it echoes advice I received early in my career, is that leadership isn’t about being the smartest person in the room, it's about creating an environment where the best ideas are heard, valued and actioned. As my mentor once told me, "Don't hesitate in building a strong team around you. Leaders aren't diminished by talented people; they're supported by them."

Opportunity as a Driver of Success

Organisations that prioritise performance, initiative and impact build stronger, more agile teams. Recognising talent and potential, rather than relying on rigid career ladders, leads to better business outcomes.

At Alter Domus Malta, we have developed structured career progression paths that focus on contribution and growth. Those who are ambitious, committed and deliver strong results can progress quickly regardless of tenure. Several of our team members who joined us as students have risen to senior manager positions within just a few years, demonstrating what is possible in an environment where ability and drive are recognised early.

By investing in people’s development and empowering them to grow at pace we create real opportunities for career progression.

Taking on New Challenges: Relocating to Malta

A pivotal moment in my career was the decision to relocate from London to Malta to take on a new leadership role. Moving to a new country, building relationships with different clients, and integrating into a new culture challenged me to step outside my comfort zone.

It reinforced the importance of flexibility, open communication, and adapting to a local environment while maintaining global standards. As a colleague in London wisely pointed out, "Not everyone thinks the way you do, and that’s a strength." This experience broadened my leadership style, making it more collaborative and responsive to diverse perspectives.

Trust and Delegation

Effective delegation is one of the defining challenges of leadership. It requires trust, not only in your team’s skills, but in their approach and judgement.

When I took on the Head of Relationship Management role in Malta and subsequently the CEO role, I had responsibility for hundreds of client relationships. It was no longer possible to be involved technically in every detail. Success meant building a strong team, giving individuals ownership, and allowing them to develop their leadership skills. This echoes advice received early in my career: when others thrive, it creates space for you to focus on what matters most and lead at a higher level.

This also transformed how we engage with clients. We moved beyond a reactive service model to become strategic, international partners offering proactive insights, holding regular strategy sessions and developing dashboard tools to provide clients with instant access to key information.

A Global Mindset with Local Impact

My experience working across different financial centres, such as London in particular but also Luxembourg or Zurich, has reinforced how success isn’t determined by market size; it is about the impact you make. Being part of Alter Domus's global network has allowed us to tap into diverse expertise and provide our Malta team with international opportunities, which is a key differentiator.

Malta offers a unique environment: the ability to assemble teams quickly with experts and advisors, build strong regulatory partnerships and create genuine career opportunities. The opportunity to lead in this unique market has sharpened my strategic thinking and strengthened my ability to unite diverse teams around common goals.

Evolving Leadership for a Changing Industry

As technology continues to reshape financial services, leadership must evolve with it. Technical expertise will always be important, but tomorrow’s leaders will distinguish themselves by building high-performing teams, driving innovation, and fostering trusted client relationships.

Much like a football coach, who builds a winning team but doesn’t play every position, modern leaders must focus on creating the conditions where collaboration and talent can thrive.

Building a Culture of Growth and Empowerment

At Alter Domus Malta, we are committed to a culture where opportunity, growth, and empowerment are at the core of everything we do. Hierarchical leadership models slow innovation and decision-making, while a culture focused on empowerment and ownership enables individuals to grow faster, teams to perform better and businesses to adapt more effectively.

As we expand, preserving a strong local presence and investing in our people remain key priorities.

Final Thoughts

Leadership today is about building environments where people can thrive, regardless of their background or tenure.

When organisations value contribution and ambition, and match it with genuine opportunities for growth, they unlock potential at every level. At Alter Domus, we believe that combining international standards with local expertise, and consistently investing in our people, drives a future where talent thrives and innovation flourishes.

