A Macedonian man was remanded in custody on Monday after refusing to give his consent to be sent to Bulgaria to face charges for alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

Goran Stojanovski, 47, was taken to court on Monday after he was arrested on the strength of a European Arrest Warrant issued by Bulgarian authorities in December.

Assisted by two interpreters and a legal aid lawyer, Stojanovski did not contest that he was effectively the man named in the warrant. He is wanted for prosecution as an accomplice in an armed robbery at an insurance company’s office. Several mobile phones, keys and other items were stolen.

When asked whether he consented to being sent back to Bulgaria, he replied no, after consulting his lawyer.

The court scheduled the case for continuation tomorrow.

Inspector Roderick Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyer Martin Fenech was defence counsel.