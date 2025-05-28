A 50-year-old man who was granted bail twice, was remanded in custody on Wednesday after he pleaded not guilty to breaking into a house and making off with a considerable amount of cash.

Brian Mallia from Cospicua was arraigned before Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecuting inspector Shaun Pawney told the court that the theft from a residence in Paola took place on May 21 at about 2:45pm.

CCTV recorded in Triq Ninu Cremona showed the house owner leaving his residence at 2:05pm and the accused started to follow him.

The accused was later recorded breaking into the house and later merging from the property.

The accused was wearing the same clothes he wore when he called at a police station to sign the bail book.

Sources said the man stole some €17,000 from the house.

In court, the part-time plasterer pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft, causing wilful damage to third party property, breaching two sets of bail conditions and recidivism.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi made no request for bail at this stage.

The man was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia presided over the court.

AG lawyer Martina Calleja prosecuted assisted by police inspectors Shawn Pawney and Kurt Farrugia.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi assisted the accused.

Lawyer Marcus Degiorgio appeared for the victim.