A suspected burglar and his ‘victim’ ended up both acquitted after the only witness present when the robbery occurred did not testify in the case.

The witness' failure to testify meant prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Viktor Marković, a 41-year-old Serbian national, was alleged to have entered the house of notorious Gozitan criminal Paschalino Cefai, 45, in Żebbuġ, Gozo back in August 2023.

Marković left empty-handed with a badly bitten nose after the pair got into a fight.

Marković entered Cefai’s home carrying a handgun, however, the latter hit back, grabbing the weapon and biting a part of the would-be burglar’s nose off.

In court, Marković was accused of possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime, attempted aggravating theft, uttering insults or threats not otherwise provided for in the law, and breaching bail conditions among others.

On the other hand, Cefai was separately accused of causing grievous injuries to Marković and then faced a raft of domestic violence charges.

Both denied the charges and did not testify against each other in the separate proceedings.

Additionally, Cefai’s partner did not testify and at one point requested to drop the proceedings.

Regarding Marković, the court also held that the rest of the witnesses reported what was told them and the only witness who was present, Cefai, did not testify.

In Cefai’s case, the court observed that Marković had released a statement about the incident, but it was too vague and lacked the details necessary to bring about a conviction. Cefai’s mother took the witness stand, but she was not present for the incident.

Both men were acquitted due to a lack of evidence that is required to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Magistrate Simone Grech presided over both cases.

Police Superintendent Bernard-Charles Spiteri prosecuted in both cases.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Charles Mercieca were defence counsel to Cefai while lawyer Joseph Grech represented Marković.