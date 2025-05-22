Plans to develop a large four-storey shopping complex located just outside Burmarrad on ODZ land, replacing an unused car repair and rental depot, have been approved by the Planning Authority.

The development passed after the majority of the board voted in favour of a planning case officer’s recommendation to approve the site, with eight votes in favour and two against.

The site is located on the outskirts of Burmarrad on Triq Burmarrad, St Paul’s Bay, taking up a total area of six thousand square metres.

An aerial visual render of the development. Photo: PA

The development, located outside the development zone (ODZ) in an Area of Containment (AoC), includes the demolition of the current structures of the car repair and rental depot that have since moved to Marsa.

The plans, filed by Burmarrad Commercials Ltd and designed by architect JG Periti, include a supermarket on the ground floor, a restaurant area on level two, and offices on the third floor with retail shops featuring on all floors.

Excavation works will also be carried out to construct four levels of underground parking that will have 489 parking spaces. A traffic study found that the development is expected to attract an estimated annual average daily traffic of 1,818 cars.

Although located in ODZ, the proposed site is in a Commercial Area according to the local plan. The site became a commercial area in 2019 when there was a partial change to the local plan.

The partial change means that commercial development up to a maximum height of 17.5 metres is permitted.

Transport Malta and the Environment Resources Authority (ERA) both gave their clearance to the project.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage also gave its clearance, but only after the applicant submitted revised drawings that reduced the negative visual impacts of views from Wardija and the archaeological site of Tal-Qagħadi.

Location of the site. Photo: PA

Upgraded roundabout required

Planning board chairperson Emanuel Camilleri endorsed the project, stating that it is within all permitted development parameters.

St Paul’s Bay local council and NGO representative Romano Cassar voted against the project.

A representative from the local council objected to the development mainly on the basis of the site being located in an ODZ. He also raised concerns about the traffic repercussions that the parking entrance and exit might cause.

An architect explained that to prevent traffic congestion from people entering and exiting the car park, the plans include introducing a lay-by that will force cars onto the lane in front of the complex that goes towards St Paul’s Bay.

If people wish to get on the other lane that goes towards Mosta, then they will have to use the Erba’ Mwieżeb roundabout, which will be upgraded by Infrastructure Malta to cater for the increased traffic this development will bring.

A visual render of what the development will look like. Photo: PA

'Light pollution is not regulated'

Cassar also objected to the site because it is located in ODZ and a rural area.

“We’re putting in a gigantic four-storey development in a rural area,” Cassar said, adding that the development should be reduced to a three-storey development.

Cassar also brought up objections raised by the Light Awareness Pollution Group and how these issues were not raised in the architect’s presentation.

“It seems that this issue has fallen between the cracks,” Cassar said as neither ERA nor the PA seemed to be responsible for the repercussions of light pollution.

Another board member said that light pollution is not in the PA’s remit.

“Light pollution is not regulated per se; there are guidelines, but there is no law that specifies light pollution,” she said.

Board member Martin Camilleri dismissed this as an issue, as the development is being constructed on a main road that already has streetlights.