Burmarrad Group has announced the successful completion of a bond issue that was fully subscribed in a remarkably short period. This achievement signifies a major milestone, reflecting the trust and confidence investors have in the company’s vision and operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mario Gauci Jnr, proudly announced how: “This event coincides with the group’s 40th anniversary, marking a perfect time to evolve and further invest within our family organisation.”

The group has come a long way since its inception, thanks to the dedication and passion of its founder, Mario Gauci. who began from a modest agricultural background, established Burmarrad Group with a firm commitment to vehicles. Initially focused on importing used commercial vehicles, the company has continuously expanded its services to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Today, Burmarrad Group, run by Sharon, Maria, and Mario Jnr, who oversee the different aspects of the business, offers a comprehensive range of automotive solutions, ensuring high standards of care and service.

Mario Gauci Jnr further explained how Burmarrad Group has grown to become Malta’s largest automotive solution provider. The recently launched state-of-the-art facility in Marsa spans over 14,000 square meters and offers a variety of services, including private and commercial vehicle sales, corporate leasing, and rentals with a fleet exceeding 1,200 vehicles. Their services also include auto maintenance, repairs, VRT testing, and body manufacturing.

In addition to their automotive expertise, Burmarrad Group has also invested in property development, recognising the value and stability that real estate investments can bring. This diversification ensures a solid foundation for future growth and stability.

In concluding his speech, Mario Gauci Jr. thanked the public for the trust shown in Burmarrad Group and stated that: “Our primary goal - at the heart of our operations, remains to continually enhance customer satisfaction.”

With strong family values and a forward-thinking mentality, Burmarrad Group is now setting its sights on new milestones and the next 40 years of success.