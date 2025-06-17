Burmarrad Group, operator of Enterprise Mobility in Malta, has announced it has received the Exceptional Achievement Award in Customer Service at the Enterprise Global Franchise Meeting held in Dallas, Texas.

This global recognition reflects the unwavering commitment of Burmarrad Group’s entire team to deliver world-class customer service across Malta’s automotive sector — from car rentals to leasing and fleet management. At the heart of every transaction is a clear priority: putting the customer first.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which is a direct result of the dedication, professionalism, and passion of our 150 team members across all operations in Malta,” said Mario Gauci Jnr. “Their daily efforts are what truly set us apart.”

Burmarrad Group also extended special thanks to Chrissy Taylor, Isidro Loaiza, Milena Jankovic, and Chelsea Johnson for their trust and continued support. Their leadership at Enterprise Mobility has played a crucial role in this achievement.

As the company celebrates this milestone, Burmarrad Group, now in Marsa, remains focused on its mission: raising the standard for customer satisfaction in Malta and delivering service excellence that meets global benchmarks.