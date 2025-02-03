Passenger bus trips last year rose to 75.8 million, 12.7% more than the previous year, Transport Malta said on Monday.

Users increased across all categories, including adults, students, and passengers in Gozo.

The figures showed increased confidence in the bus service as an alternative mode of transport that reduced dependence on cars, Transport Malta said.

The agency said it remained committed to working together with Malta Public Transport to make the service more efficient and accessible to all those who wanted to use it daily.