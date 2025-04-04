Frederik Persson, President of BusinessEurope, visited Express Trailers on March 25 for a high-level discussion on the unique challenges facing Malta’s transport and logistics sector. The visit, facilitated by The Malta Chamber, was attended by The Malta Chamber President Chris Vassallo Cesareo, Board Member Brian Muscat, CEO Dr Marthese Portelli, and other senior officials.

Persson was welcomed by Express Trailers CEO Etienne Attard and Chief Commercial Officer David Fleri Soler, who also serves as Chair of The Malta Chamber Logistics Businesses Section. The delegation was then ushered to The Logic for an in-depth presentation on the company’s operations.

During the meeting, David Fleri Soler highlighted the challenges of applying EU transport and logistics policies uniformly across all member states.

Company’s active involvement at EU-level lobby

“Malta is a case in point and as an island state, local transport and logistics operators continue to operate at a clear disadvantage. This is leading to higher prices that are ultimately borne by the end consumer. There needs to be greater policy flexibility to address Malta’s logistical challenges and ensure fair competition and sustainable economic growth.”

Persson acknowledged the challenges put forward by Express Trailers and commended the company’s active involvement at EU-level lobby groups such as INAG, IRU and ATTO describing this as the ideal way how Malta’s challenges can be heard and addressed.

The visit included a tour of Express Trailers’ facilities, showcasing its investments in telematics, planning, cross-docking, and pharmaceutical temperature-controlled warehousing. The delegation also explored the company’s yard facilities, where domestic transport engineering and planning take place.

Persson’s visit was part of the outreach efforts organized by The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry, which is also a member of BusinessesEurope, in relation to its AGM.