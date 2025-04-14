BYD Malta, in collaboration with GasanZammit Motors Ltd., successfully hosted an exclusive, invitation-only preview of the all-new BYD Sealion 7, offering guests a premium first-hand experience of the revolutionary electric SUV. The event took place on Sunday, April 6 at the historic Fort Manoel on Manoel Island, Gżira.

Throughout the day, invitees were treated to VIP pick-up rides in the all-electric Sealion 7, arriving in style before enjoying a fully immersive tour of the vehicle’s cutting-edge features. Designed by Wolfgang Egger, the SEALION 7 combines ocean-inspired aesthetics with top-tier performance and sustainability, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.

The first-look experience at Fort Manoel.

The BYD team provided personalised walkthroughs of the SUV’s advanced technology – including its world-first 8-in-1 electric powertrain, ultra-fast charging capabilities, and luxury-grade interior finish. Guests also had the opportunity to experience the vehicle’s acceleration, ride comfort, and innovative safety systems first-hand through guided drive sessions.

The event drew an overwhelming response, highlighting the SEALION 7 as a true symbol of the future of electric mobility. It was a remarkable moment shared with a select group of customers and industry professionals.

The Sealion 7, with its powerful performance, sleek design, and intelligent systems, sets a new benchmark for electric SUVs in Malta and beyond, marking an exciting milestone for BYD as it expands its presence and redefines EV standards on the island.

BYD is locally represented by GasanZammit Ltd in Mrieħel. To book a viewing or test drive, visit https://bydauto.mt/contact-us-byd-malta.