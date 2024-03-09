Migration, organised crime and training were among the subjects on the agenda during a meeting between Malta and Libya in Tripoli.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri met with top government officials and heads of Libyan law and security forces in the Libyan capital.

“The security situation in Libya has a direct impact on the centre of the Mediterranean and the southern part of Europe. The collaboration between Libya and neighbouring countries such as Malta translates into the protection of Maltese and Libyan citizens," Camilleri said.

During a meeting with Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh, Camilleri discussed law enforcement and security, including training exercises for Libyan law enforcement officials.

The Maltese delegation with the Libyan authorities.

In another meeting with his Libyan counterpart Emad Trabelsi, Camilleri discussed a variety of topics, including irregular immigration, specifically, the work of the Libyan authorities on land and sea to "suppress organised crime and prevent the loss of lives".

They also discussed how Malta can continue to assist in developing the "capacities" of Libyan law enforcement, fight international crime in the Mediterranean and how Malta can continue to help strengthen the human resources of the Libyan security forces.

Camilleri with Libyan Minister of the Interior Emad Al-Trabelsi.

At the end of the visit, Camilleri thanked the Libyan authorities for their continued cooperation, noting the progress made by the Libyan authorities as he wished that the European Union and Libya would work together more to strengthen this process.