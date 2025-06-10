A cab company has been blocked from hiring non-EU drivers after an investigation found its operations were riddled with irregularities that raised suspicions of worker abuse.

Taxi fleet T8R Ltd would employ workers on a one-year definite contract but would allegedly pay them late, or not the full salary, or not pay them at all for months, according to former company workers and sources close to the government’s employment watchdog, the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER).

Former company drivers who spoke to Times of Malta said they were asked to reach unrealistic targets that sometimes required them to work 12-hour days in the hope they would be paid at the end of the month. Some workers who quit after months without a salary were then sued by the company for breach of contract.

Under Maltese law, if a worker quits or their employer fires them before the agreed term of the fixed contract, they must pay the other part half of the remaining salary stipulated in the contract. That is when some employees reported their woes to the DIER, triggering a probe.

The company denies any wrongdoing.

Times of Malta is informed the DIER concluded 10 investigations on the company, and a few others are still pending. They said the case is being treated as “urgent”.

Meanwhile, following investigations, JobsPlus has barred the company from hiring new non-EU employees, sources said. Companies must get the green light from JobsPlus before they can employ third-country nationals.

In a reply to questions, JobsPlus would not provide information on the specific company, citing data protection rules. But it did say it “takes concrete action, including the refusal to approve the employment of third-country nationals, in line with its legal mandate”.

“All employers are required to comply with the Immigration Act and any failure to do so constitutes a serious breach of these laws,” a spokesperson said.

72 hours work

One former driver who spoke to Times of Malta on condition of anonymity said he would sometimes be asked to work 65 hours per week because the drivers who reached the company’s unrealistic targets were more likely to get paid at the end of the month.

The others had to wait for months without a salary, he claimed.

“On some weeks, I would work 12 hours every day from Monday to Friday, another 10 hours on Saturday and a couple more hours on Sunday,” he said.

“That’s 72 hours in one week. Because I was sometimes told I had to make €5,000 worth of trips in a month. And I didn’t earn much. After I cut all the expenses, at the end of the day I’d be left with €90 – sometimes even €85 – in hand for 12 hours of work.”

Another former employee said they would be exhausted and still be unsure whether they would be paid at the end of the month.

One former employee said the company would continue to employ people, even though it had accumulated a lot of debt and did not have enough money to pay them.

“So many people complained they weren’t paid their salaries. Sometimes they wouldn’t be paid for three months,” they said.

Another former driver said he often had to wait months for his salary, and when he did eventually get paid, it was not even the full amount he was owed.

‘Amicably resolved’

A spokesperson for T8R Ltd denied wrongdoing.

“We acknowledge that there have been employment-related disputes in the past. However, these matters have been fully addressed and amicably resolved through the appropriate legal channels, including the Department of Industrial and Employment Relations (DIER),” he said.

The company was compelled to take legal action against some former employees because they started a competitor company after leaving their jobs, he said.

The company also said its director has temporarily stepped down from the role to attend to a personal matter.

“He remains actively involved in his role as company secretary temporarily. Mr Paul Borg has assumed the role of director, ensuring continuity and operational stability during this time.”

Financial trouble

Legal documents seen by Times of Malta also indicate the company has faced financial issues. The tax department, for example, submitted a court application in September last year over €51,000 in unpaid VAT.

Asked about that, a spokesperson for the company said: “Although this is not of any public interest, the company confirms that there is a repayment agreement in place that was signed in October 2023.”

Other court documents also show that at least one company sued TR8 Ltd for services that allegedly remained unpaid. Michael Attard Imports is demanding over €85,000, a court application filed last month shows.

Reacting to this, the company said: “The company is actively in discussion with the CFO (of Michael Attard Imports) for repayment plans.”