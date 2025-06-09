A 23-year-old cab driver on Monday pleaded not guilty to causing grievous injuries to one of his passengers following an argument.

The case happened on Saturday. Prosecutors said three individuals went to St Julian’s Police Station alleging that they had been thrown out of a cab by an angry driver while they were on their way to Golden Bay. An altercation ensued and they claimed that he stabbed one of them in the head, in the back, and in the face.

They provided the police with the registration plate of the vehicle and a photo of the alleged aggressor.

The reason for the argument was not given in court. Sources said the driver had complained of racist slurs.

The officers questioned the owner of the car and showed him a photo of the driver. He did not recognise him.

The next day, the driver turned up at the St Julian’s police station to file a report that he had been assaulted and injured by his passengers. He found the same officers, who identified him as the alleged aggressor from the earlier report. He was immediately arrested.

The man was taken to Floriana health centre to get a medical certificate for his injuries.

The court was told that CCTV footage gathered by the officers showed that the accused - identified as Abdul Hakin Melles, an Eritrean national resident in Marsa - was surrounded by the three men, and he was the first to get hit on the head.

Melles was arraigned under arrest on Monday afternoon before duty magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia where he was accused of causing grievous injuries to a man, using a pointed and sharp weapon, breaching the public peace, and driving a vehicle without insurance cover. He pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Gianluca Cappitta requested bail.

The prosecution objected since civilian witnesses still have to testify.

The defence argued that the court should strike a balance as the confrontation was initiated by the alleged victims who cornered the driver. The defence also argued that the accused and the alleged victims do not know each other and no weapon was used in the altercation.

Bail was denied but the court called on the prosecution to summon the alleged victims in the first sitting.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia presided.AG lawyer Miryea Mifsud prosecuted assisted by inspector Darryl Farr.

Lawyer Gianluca Cappitta assisted the accused.