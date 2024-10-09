A cab driver who allegedly slashed a passenger’s arm during an altercation sparked by reckless driving was remanded in custody upon arraignment on Wednesday.

Mohamed Bashir Ibrahim Aljalli, a 37-year old Libyan, was charged with grievously injuring the Brazilian passenger on October 1.

The incident happened during an early morning trip from Paceville to Valletta.

The court was told that the passenger repeatedly complained about dangerous manoeuvres at the wheel and near-missed collisions but the driver ignored him, saying that he had to make it to another booked trip.

At one point the passenger asked the driver to stop so that he could get out. But the driver told him that they were close to their destination.

The passenger handed over the fare and again complained about the driver’s recklessness at the wheel. He even suggested to him he was under the influence of drugs.

The driver then allegedly punched the passenger in the face, triggering a reaction by the alleged victim who traded the blow.

As the situation escalated, the driver allegedly slashed the passenger's left arm.

He then drove away, leaving the passenger bleeding profusely from the deep wound.

On Wednesday the driver pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring the passenger.

A request for bail was objected to in view of the fact that the defendant has no fixed address after his marriage broke down.

The gravity of the charges and the fact that the victim was still to testify were also grounds for objection, the prosecution said.

His legal aid lawyer countered that the defendant was willing to obey all bail conditions, including daily signing of the bail book.

And he was also presumed innocent, argued lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo, turned down the request in view of the nature of the offence and the fear of tampering with evidence.

AG lawyer Brendan Hewer prosecuted together with Inspector Gabriel Micallef.