A group of Y-plate cab drivers will hold a demonstration this week over poor pay and working conditions.

Taxi drivers belonging to the Light Passenger Operators Association (LPOA) will gather at the Farmers Parking area in Ta’ Qali before beginning a slow-moving carcade to Marsa on Wednesday morning.

It is understood the action is being held to protest working conditions in the industry, specifically the pricing strategies used by ride-hailing apps such as Bolt, eCabs and Uber.

The LPOA represents drivers licensed to drive light passenger transport vehicles, commonly referred to as Y-plate vehicles, which are booked over the phone and through ride-hailing apps.

Wednesday’s planned action follows increased discontent within the industry, with last year seeing cab drivers go public about a range of issues.

In August, the LPOA unsuccessfully lobbied Malta's big three ride-hailing platforms for better pay, which faltered when Uber and Bolt said they were unwilling to consider paying drivers more.

At the time, cab drivers told Times of Malta that while passengers pay around €1.10 per kilometre, self-employed drivers only keep about 70 cents of that.

And in October, Y-plate drivers met publicly to air their grievances after Transport Malta changed its rules, requiring them to park their vehicles in commercial garages. The gathering — one not endorsed by the LPOA — was cut short after the group could not produce a police permit for the protest.

Cab drivers have also complained of being robbed regularly while going about their work, with one driver last year losing a backpack containing €400 and debit cards to three thieves who tried to steal his phone at the end of their trip.